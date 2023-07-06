Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for United States Steel Corporation (X)

In the latest session, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed at $23.96 down -4.92% from its previous closing price of $25.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7396018 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United States Steel Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Davis Alicia J. bought 1,000 shares for $22.64 per share. The transaction valued at 22,645 led to the insider holds 8,704 shares of the business.

Ayers Andrea J. bought 1,000 shares of X for $31,454 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 5,014 shares after completing the transaction at $31.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Fruehauf Richard, who serves as the SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off of the company, sold 37,500 shares for $31.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,176,750 and left with 57,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, X now has a Market Capitalization of 5.66B and an Enterprise Value of 6.96B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, X has traded an average of 6.78M shares per day and 5.91M over the past ten days. A total of 227.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20.96M with a Short Ratio of 20.96M, compared to 20.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for X is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $3.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.46 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.47B to a low estimate of $4.48B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.29B, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.62B, a decrease of -11.30% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.97B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.67B and the low estimate is $13.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.