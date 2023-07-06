Analysts provide stock recommendations for Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) closed the day trading at $3.82 down -12.18% from the previous closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659814 shares were traded. COOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COOK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when ANDRUS JEREMY bought 148,878 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 431,151 led to the insider holds 9,123,599 shares of the business.

ANDRUS JEREMY bought 58,221 shares of COOK for $173,691 on Sep 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,974,721 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, ANDRUS JEREMY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,423 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,236 and bolstered with 8,916,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COOK now has a Market Capitalization of 526.62M and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOK has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4836.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COOK traded about 335.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COOK traded about 379.63k shares per day. A total of 122.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.15M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COOK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 4.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $154.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.7M to a low estimate of $149M. As of the current estimate, Traeger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.27M, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.91M, an increase of 20.40% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $575.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $655.9M, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $632.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $674.6M and the low estimate is $593.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.