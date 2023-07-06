Analysts provide stock recommendations for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) closed the day trading at $16.19 down -3.23% from the previous closing price of $16.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3094945 shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $18 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIPS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.29B and an Enterprise Value of 6.86B. As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIPS traded about 5.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIPS traded about 2.59M shares per day. A total of 579.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 476.81M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.87M with a Short Ratio of 12.87M, compared to 11.11M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9B to a low estimate of $3.81B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.41B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.14B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.96B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.25B and the low estimate is $16.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.