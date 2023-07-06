Analysts provide stock recommendations for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) closed the day trading at $27.96 down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $28.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3176561 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZION, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Huang Claire A bought 18,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 360,378 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

Robinson Rebecca K bought 10,000 shares of ZION for $203,780 on May 04. The Executive Vice President now owns 10,360 shares after completing the transaction at $20.38 per share. On May 04, another insider, Huang Claire A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $19.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,904 and bolstered with 6,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZION now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B. As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZION traded about 6.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZION traded about 3.01M shares per day. A total of 148.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.63M with a Short Ratio of 18.63M, compared to 16.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 15.02%.

Dividends & Splits

ZION’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.64, up from 1.61 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.92 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.88. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $760.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $795M to a low estimate of $735.6M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $753.7M, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $794M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.