Analyzing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.37, up 3.69% from its previous closing price of $3.25. On the day, 564225 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FULC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.00 and its Current Ratio is at 21.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Tourangeau Greg sold 210 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 695 led to the insider holds 15,992 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of FULC for $24,999,988 on Jan 20. The 10% Owner now owns 11,609,704 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Gould Robert J, who serves as the Interim President & CEO of the company, sold 6,766 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 101,490 and left with 499,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULC now has a Market Capitalization of 203.80M and an Enterprise Value of -81.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -20.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0741, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2281.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FULC traded 818.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 4.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.44% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 3.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$2.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34M, down -47.00% from the average estimate.