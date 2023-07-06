Analyzing Match Group Inc. (MTCH)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Match Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.10, down -3.11% from its previous closing price of $42.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2713991 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Sine Jared F. sold 500 shares for $41.89 per share. The transaction valued at 20,945 led to the insider holds 32,685 shares of the business.

Sine Jared F. sold 500 shares of MTCH for $17,670 on Jun 01. The Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. now owns 33,117 shares after completing the transaction at $35.34 per share. On May 31, another insider, Kim Bernard Jin, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 31,439 shares for $34.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,082,671 and bolstered with 48,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 11.65B and an Enterprise Value of 14.91B. As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $77.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTCH traded 5.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 279.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.57M with a Short Ratio of 15.57M, compared to 14.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $810.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $813.4M to a low estimate of $802.3M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $794.51M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $862.16M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $878M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $846.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.