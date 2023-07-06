Analyzing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s quick and current ratios

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) closed the day trading at $3.06 down -6.42% from the previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512713 shares were traded. PBYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBYI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Senderowicz Adrian sold 27,000 shares for $3.45 per share. The transaction valued at 93,280 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WILSON TROY EDWARD sold 27,000 shares of PBYI for $93,269 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 350 shares after completing the transaction at $3.45 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, MOYES JAY M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $3.45 each. As a result, the insider received 75,970 and left with 16,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBYI now has a Market Capitalization of 164.88M and an Enterprise Value of 207.29M. As of this moment, Puma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBYI has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3853.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBYI traded about 223.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBYI traded about 290.97k shares per day. A total of 46.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.28M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBYI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.36M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $51.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.5M to a low estimate of $50.7M. As of the current estimate, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.52M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.49M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $235M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $227M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $228M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $230.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240M and the low estimate is $204M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.