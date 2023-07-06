Analyzing Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s stock clocked out at $90.50, down -2.15% from its previous closing price of $92.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1840421 shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $106 from $69 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Link Janet sold 2,581 shares for $85.73 per share. The transaction valued at 221,282 led to the insider holds 36,352 shares of the business.

Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares of SWK for $424,044 on Nov 10. The Interim CFO now owns 17,993 shares after completing the transaction at $80.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, MANNING ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $85.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,565,000 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWK now has a Market Capitalization of 14.35B and an Enterprise Value of 21.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $118.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWK traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 8.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.19, SWK has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 65.70% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.23 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $4.01B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.39B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.96B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.4B and the low estimate is $16.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.