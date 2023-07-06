Analyzing Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)’s quick and current ratios

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) closed the day trading at $0.60 down -5.72% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0366 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563699 shares were traded. TMQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6410 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5902.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Electrum Strategic Opportuniti bought 2,181,818 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200,000 led to the insider holds 31,604,741 shares of the business.

South32 Ltd bought 2,181,818 shares of TMQ for $1,200,000 on Apr 25. The 10% Owner now owns 18,595,311 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Sanders Elaine, who serves as the VP and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 15,000 and left with 1,652,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMQ now has a Market Capitalization of 86.46M and an Enterprise Value of 84.96M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMQ has reached a high of $0.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5811.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMQ traded about 195.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMQ traded about 149.56k shares per day. A total of 147.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.86M. Insiders hold about 13.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.34% stake in the company. Shares short for TMQ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 140.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 36.56k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.13.