Analyzing Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)’s quick and current ratios

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed the day trading at $101.75 down -4.57% from the previous closing price of $106.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3300685 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WYNN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $114 from $135 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Mulroy Patricia sold 1,000 shares for $104.96 per share. The transaction valued at 104,960 led to the insider holds 8,067 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia sold 1,100 shares of WYNN for $111,815 on May 25. The Director now owns 1,982 shares after completing the transaction at $101.65 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Billings Craig Scott, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,901 shares for $103.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,125,637 and left with 255,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYNN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.01B and an Enterprise Value of 22.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $117.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WYNN traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WYNN traded about 1.59M shares per day. A total of 112.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.59M with a Short Ratio of 6.59M, compared to 7.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Dividends & Splits

WYNN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $908.83M, an estimated increase of 66.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 73.10% over than the figure of $66.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.5B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.