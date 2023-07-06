Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $1.66

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) closed the day trading at $1.66 up 3.11% from the previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880653 shares were traded. AQST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5750.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AQST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQST now has a Market Capitalization of 92.27M and an Enterprise Value of 113.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9662, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2038.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AQST traded about 598.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AQST traded about 562.96k shares per day. A total of 55.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 1.92M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $11.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12M to a low estimate of $10.68M. As of the current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.27M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.51M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.68M, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.27M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.