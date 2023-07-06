ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Decline -3.12% in Day Trading, Closes at $26.40

The price of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) closed at $26.40 in the last session, down -3.12% from day before closing price of $27.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1649353 shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MT now has a Market Capitalization of 22.70B and an Enterprise Value of 27.89B. As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $32.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MT traded on average about 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 859.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 644.46M. Insiders hold about 44.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 6.87M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MT is 0.44, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.50% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $4.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.09. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.73 and $4.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.84B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.45B and the low estimate is $68.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.