Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stocks Hit Low of $20.64 Before Closing at $20.69

In the latest session, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) closed at $20.69 down -7.22% from its previous closing price of $22.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5778752 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Array Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares for $20.74 per share. The transaction valued at 176,292 led to the insider holds 75,547 shares of the business.

Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of ARRY for $24,409 on Sep 19. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 99,902 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Schmid Gerrard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,650 and bolstered with 41,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARRY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.41B and an Enterprise Value of 4.31B. As of this moment, Array’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 405.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $24.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARRY has traded an average of 3.98M shares per day and 4.05M over the past ten days. A total of 150.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ARRY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.4M with a Short Ratio of 15.40M, compared to 16.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 11.51%.

Earnings Estimates

