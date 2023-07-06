As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) offers stability

After finishing at $55.91 in the prior trading day, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) closed at $54.07, down -3.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2842587 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Ohlman Dustin sold 1,296 shares for $56.91 per share. The transaction valued at 73,755 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stultz Reed sold 2,496 shares of KNX for $141,024 on Jun 06. The SR VP Logistics now owns 1,754 shares after completing the transaction at $56.50 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Sherer Joseph, who serves as the SVP Logistics/Intermodel of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $57.09 each. As a result, the insider received 114,181 and left with 12,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.95B and an Enterprise Value of 10.76B. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 7.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KNX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, a decrease of -11.10% over than the figure of -$17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.44B and the low estimate is $6.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.