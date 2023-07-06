Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stocks Hit Low of $21.45 Before Closing at $21.70

In the latest session, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) closed at $21.70 down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $22.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690395 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Asana Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 80,000 shares for $22.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,807,200 led to the insider holds 39,912,803 shares of the business.

Wan Tim M sold 5,000 shares of ASAN for $113,450 on Jun 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 787,069 shares after completing the transaction at $22.69 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Moskovitz Dustin A., who serves as the President, CEO, & Chair of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $22.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,803,200 and bolstered with 39,832,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.78B and an Enterprise Value of 4.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $29.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASAN has traded an average of 2.31M shares per day and 2.56M over the past ten days. A total of 216.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.19M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.46M with a Short Ratio of 11.46M, compared to 11.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $157.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $158.2M to a low estimate of $157.5M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.9M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $648M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.21M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $761.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $823M and the low estimate is $723.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.