AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed at $1.00 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0155 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477307 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 42.22M and an Enterprise Value of -11.77M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9323.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVRO traded on average about 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 818.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 983.28k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$2.4.