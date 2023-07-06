Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) closed at $0.24, up 0.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523596 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2420 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2260.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BNTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.67M and an Enterprise Value of 745.51k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 105.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2275.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.76M. Insiders hold about 7.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 196.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 317.36k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.