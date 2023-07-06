Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Decline -1.36% in Day Trading, Closes at $81.05

The price of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) closed at $81.05 in the last session, down -1.36% from day before closing price of $82.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2273901 shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $83 from $88 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 250,000 shares for $82.90 per share. The transaction valued at 20,725,355 led to the insider holds 390,148 shares of the business.

Barry Corie S sold 17,382 shares of BBY for $1,248,427 on Jun 01. The CEO now owns 383,081 shares after completing the transaction at $71.82 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Bilunas Matthew M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,998 shares for $71.82 each. As a result, the insider received 287,148 and left with 76,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBY now has a Market Capitalization of 17.88B and an Enterprise Value of 20.78B. As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $93.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBY traded on average about 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 218.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.98M, compared to 11.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BBY is 3.68, which was 3.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 59.30% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 24 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.67B to a low estimate of $9.34B. As of the current estimate, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.33B, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.3B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.7B and the low estimate is $42.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.