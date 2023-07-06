B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) was $13.89 for the day, down -3.41% from the previous closing price of $14.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795133 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Greenberg Jordan E sold 13,000 shares for $13.45 per share. The transaction valued at 174,882 led to the insider holds 56,999 shares of the business.

Wacha Bruce C sold 12,500 shares of BGS for $185,125 on Mar 10. The EVP OF FINANCE & CFO now owns 46,491 shares after completing the transaction at $14.81 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Wenner David L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $14.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 280,294 and bolstered with 760,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $25.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.29.

Shares Statistics:

BGS traded an average of 776.13K shares per day over the past three months and 712.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.20M, compared to 10.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.50% and a Short% of Float of 22.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.33, BGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.28.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $478M to a low estimate of $463M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $478.96M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.57M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $539.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.