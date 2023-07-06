Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $25.32 in the prior trading day, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at $22.04, down -12.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6464611 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Barry Richard bought 77,276 shares for $25.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,630 led to the insider holds 275,000 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 11,565 shares of SAVA for $302,193 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 197,724 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 860,223 and bolstered with 186,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 836.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $51.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 638.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.38M, compared to 10.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.48% and a Short% of Float of 23.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$2.27.