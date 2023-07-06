Catalent Inc. (CTLT) expected to report EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed at $44.76 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $44.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3031957 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Catalent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Boerman Manja sold 1,446 shares for $49.86 per share. The transaction valued at 72,098 led to the insider holds 14,414 shares of the business.

Gargiulo Mario sold 678 shares of CTLT for $33,805 on May 01. The SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe now owns 5,676 shares after completing the transaction at $49.86 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Hopson Ricky, who serves as the Pres. Clinical Dev Supply Div of the company, sold 643 shares for $49.36 each. As a result, the insider received 31,738 and left with 16,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTLT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.82B and an Enterprise Value of 12.42B. As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 385.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 91.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTLT has traded an average of 5.33M shares per day and 4.32M over the past ten days. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.63M, compared to 6.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $945.75M, a decrease of -7.50% over than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $3.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.