Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Records 1.72 million Shares Traded, Reaches $8.92 High

After finishing at $9.08 in the prior trading day, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) closed at $8.64, down -4.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1715969 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CENX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Aboud Matt bought 18,000 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 130,500 led to the insider holds 46,678 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares of CENX for $440,313 on Aug 15. The President and CEO now owns 64,400 shares after completing the transaction at $8.88 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Gary Jesse E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider received 488,800 and left with 113,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENX now has a Market Capitalization of 805.07M and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $12.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 943.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 7.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 17.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $514.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $524.6M to a low estimate of $505M. As of the current estimate, Century Aluminum Company’s year-ago sales were $856.6M, an estimated decrease of -39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.65M, a decrease of -17.70% over than the figure of -$39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $510M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.