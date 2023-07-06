Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Decline -8.84% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.36

The price of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) closed at $5.36 in the last session, down -8.84% from day before closing price of $5.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688878 shares were traded. CGNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $8 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGNT now has a Market Capitalization of 420.28M and an Enterprise Value of 360.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNT has reached a high of $6.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGNT traded on average about 406.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 533.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.31M. Insiders hold about 2.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 638.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 531.56k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $73.45M. As of the current estimate, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $92.49M, an estimated decrease of -17.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $302.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.11M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $320.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320.25M and the low estimate is $320.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.