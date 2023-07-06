Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) closed at $43.50 down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $44.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2617345 shares were traded. CMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comerica Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when McKinney Cassandra M. sold 362 shares for $72.70 per share. The transaction valued at 26,316 led to the insider holds 6,250 shares of the business.

McKinney Cassandra M. sold 3,262 shares of CMA for $237,358 on Jan 27. The EVP now owns 6,825 shares after completing the transaction at $72.76 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Bridges Wendy, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 4,447 shares for $72.07 each. As a result, the insider received 320,495 and left with 12,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B. As of this moment, Comerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMA has reached a high of $87.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMA has traded an average of 4.12M shares per day and 2.12M over the past ten days. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.17M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.82M with a Short Ratio of 8.82M, compared to 8.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.70% and a Short% of Float of 7.73%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMA is 2.84, from 2.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for CMA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.88. EPS for the following year is $7.18, with 23 analysts recommending between $8.15 and $5.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $905.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $915.08M to a low estimate of $893M. As of the current estimate, Comerica Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $829M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $901.97M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $928M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.