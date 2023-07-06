Consensus estimates for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Chewy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.80, down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $38.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3738744 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHWY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Marte Mario Jesus sold 100,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000,000 led to the insider holds 203,023 shares of the business.

Bowman Stacy sold 14,720 shares of CHWY for $570,547 on Jun 28. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 254,275 shares after completing the transaction at $38.76 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Singh Sumit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 70,404 shares for $39.87 each. As a result, the insider received 2,807,317 and left with 992,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHWY now has a Market Capitalization of 16.87B and an Enterprise Value of 16.57B. As of this moment, Chewy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 307.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 208.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 57.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 119.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHWY traded 3.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 426.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.55M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of May 30, 2023 were 18.96M with a Short Ratio of 18.70M, compared to 23.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 24.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $2.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13B to a low estimate of $2.74B. As of the current estimate, Chewy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.01B and the low estimate is $12.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.