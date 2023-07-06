Consensus estimates for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Gen Digital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.04, down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $18.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3633279 shares were traded. GEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Vlcek Ondrej bought 300,000 shares for $15.79 per share. The transaction valued at 4,737,000 led to the insider holds 4,160,061 shares of the business.

DERSE NATALIE MARIE sold 1,033 shares of GEN for $21,796 on Feb 16. The CFO now owns 235,863 shares after completing the transaction at $21.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEN now has a Market Capitalization of 11.89B and an Enterprise Value of 20.96B. As of this moment, Gen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEN has reached a high of $26.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GEN traded 4.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 641.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.17M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.4M with a Short Ratio of 19.40M, compared to 17.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, GEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $945.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $946M to a low estimate of $945M. As of the current estimate, Gen Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $708M, an estimated increase of 33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $961.17M, an increase of 37.30% over than the figure of $33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $972M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $955M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.