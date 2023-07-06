CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $9.24

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) closed the day trading at $9.24 down -3.14% from the previous closing price of $9.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519748 shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CXW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 17,153 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 169,815 led to the insider holds 37,678 shares of the business.

Swindle, Patrick D. sold 35,000 shares of CXW for $335,650 on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 202,695 shares after completing the transaction at $9.59 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, GARFINKLE DAVID, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $10.66 each. As a result, the insider received 79,961 and left with 316,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 2.12B. As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CXW traded about 913.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CXW traded about 690.64k shares per day. A total of 114.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.21M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 2.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $467.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $476.75M to a low estimate of $462.58M. As of the current estimate, CoreCivic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $456.7M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $473.05M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $476.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $470.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.