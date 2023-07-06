Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs CCK

After finishing at $88.28 in the prior trading day, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) closed at $84.71, down -4.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757853 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when MILLER JAMES H sold 9,300 shares for $84.86 per share. The transaction valued at 789,154 led to the insider holds 19,801 shares of the business.

Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares of CCK for $46,950 on Sep 08. The VP & Corp Controller now owns 4,894 shares after completing the transaction at $93.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.43B and an Enterprise Value of 17.59B. As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $102.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 3.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.60% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1992 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $6.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.3. EPS for the following year is $7.34, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, Crown Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.94B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.95B and the low estimate is $13.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.