Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $3.89

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) closed the day trading at $3.89 up 10.51% from the previous closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763141 shares were traded. CUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CUE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Kiener Peter A sold 9,325 shares for $3.28 per share. The transaction valued at 30,586 led to the insider holds 357 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUE now has a Market Capitalization of 157.60M and an Enterprise Value of 110.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 401.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 254.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUE has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0553, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3434.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CUE traded about 325.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CUE traded about 760.74k shares per day. A total of 44.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.49M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CUE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 805.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 537.05k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$1.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25M, up 133.70% from the average estimate.