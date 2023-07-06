D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $120.17 in the prior trading day, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) closed at $119.29, down -0.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2347130 shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when WHEAT BILL W sold 32,000 shares for $117.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,769,994 led to the insider holds 219,115 shares of the business.

Romanowski Paul J sold 40,000 shares of DHI for $4,486,524 on May 17. The EVP and COO now owns 84,268 shares after completing the transaction at $112.16 per share. On May 03, another insider, Murray Michael J, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 54,000 shares for $110.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,951,572 and left with 257,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHI now has a Market Capitalization of 41.50B and an Enterprise Value of 44.47B. As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $124.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 342.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.84M, compared to 9.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.95, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.92 and a low estimate of $2.38, while EPS last year was $4.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.44 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.83 and $10.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.14. EPS for the following year is $11.26, with 21 analysts recommending between $13.33 and $8.55.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $8.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.55B to a low estimate of $8.13B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.79B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.7B, a decrease of -9.80% less than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.43B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.77B and the low estimate is $29.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.