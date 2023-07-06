Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Decline -1.34% in Day Trading, Closes at $11.07

The price of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) closed at $11.07 in the last session, down -1.34% from day before closing price of $11.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559826 shares were traded. DYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DYN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Scalzo Richard William sold 10,000 shares for $12.03 per share. The transaction valued at 120,300 led to the insider holds 43,482 shares of the business.

Scalzo Richard William sold 41,390 shares of DYN for $532,878 on Jun 13. The insider now owns 53,482 shares after completing the transaction at $12.87 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Farwell Wildon, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,698 shares for $12.43 each. As a result, the insider received 21,106 and left with 90,957 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DYN now has a Market Capitalization of 656.00M and an Enterprise Value of 447.55M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $15.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DYN traded on average about 548.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 765.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.53M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DYN as of May 30, 2023 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 4.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.16. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$4.52.