Examining Denny’s Corporation (DENN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) closed at $11.58 down -7.36% from its previous closing price of $12.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581497 shares were traded. DENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Denny’s Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Myers Gail Sharps sold 7,450 shares for $11.52 per share. The transaction valued at 85,825 led to the insider holds 24,868 shares of the business.

Verostek Robert P. sold 7,500 shares of DENN for $93,069 on Nov 21. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,036 shares after completing the transaction at $12.41 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,421 shares for $12.83 each. As a result, the insider received 69,551 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DENN now has a Market Capitalization of 690.46M and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. As of this moment, Denny’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DENN has reached a high of $13.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DENN has traded an average of 390.21K shares per day and 360.15k over the past ten days. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.89M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DENN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $120.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $122.53M to a low estimate of $117.8M. As of the current estimate, Denny’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $115.02M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.83M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $471.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $477.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $456.43M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $499.71M and the low estimate is $486M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.