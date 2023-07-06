Examining MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) closed at $6.44 down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $6.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814373 shares were traded. MDXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MiMedx Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Stein Robert Benjamin sold 10,365 shares for $5.95 per share. The transaction valued at 61,627 led to the insider holds 317,803 shares of the business.

Stein Robert Benjamin sold 3,607 shares of MDXG for $22,170 on May 15. The President, Regenerative Med. now owns 328,168 shares after completing the transaction at $6.15 per share. On May 10, another insider, Carlson Peter M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,976 shares for $5.93 each. As a result, the insider received 35,414 and left with 656,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDXG now has a Market Capitalization of 764.12M and an Enterprise Value of 751.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -49.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDXG has reached a high of $6.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDXG has traded an average of 773.59K shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 114.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.95M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MDXG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $76.1M to a low estimate of $74.17M. As of the current estimate, MiMedx Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66.88M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.25M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.76M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.84M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $341.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $345.4M and the low estimate is $336.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.