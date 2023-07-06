Examining Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) closed at $0.92 up 2.12% from its previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226412 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when ROSS ROBERT W. sold 10,594 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 18,222 led to the insider holds 99,906 shares of the business.

FEES JESSICA sold 5,980 shares of SURF for $10,286 on Aug 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 111,349 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, RATH HENRY C., who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 5,676 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 9,763 and left with 32,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SURF now has a Market Capitalization of 52.95M and an Enterprise Value of 6.35M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SURF has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7343, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8528.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SURF has traded an average of 642.57K shares per day and 930.65k over the past ten days. A total of 60.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.18M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SURF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 809.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 904.55k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.54.