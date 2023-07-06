Examining Zillow Group Inc. (Z)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) closed at $49.48 down -3.98% from its previous closing price of $51.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3047595 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zillow Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Daimler Susan sold 10,814 shares for $45.49 per share. The transaction valued at 491,908 led to the insider holds 61,515 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 6,371 shares of Z for $290,173 on May 22. The President of Zillow now owns 39,777 shares after completing the transaction at $45.55 per share. On May 19, another insider, Wacksman Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,361 shares for $44.94 each. As a result, the insider received 330,808 and left with 93,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Z now has a Market Capitalization of 11.70B and an Enterprise Value of 10.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 134.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $53.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, Z has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 2.53M over the past ten days. A total of 170.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.56M. Insiders hold about 9.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.06% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $470.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $488.5M to a low estimate of $459.21M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -53.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $487.73M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$53.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $507.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.77M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -69.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.