FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Stock Price Peaks at $4.2400 During Trading

The closing price of FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) was $4.20 for the day, up 15.70% from the previous closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885993 shares were traded. FNGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FNGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Leong Yew Poh sold 2,500 shares for $4.20 per share. The transaction valued at 10,500 led to the insider holds 232,500 shares of the business.

Leong Yew Poh sold 10,000 shares of FNGR for $25,625 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 235,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.56 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Leong Yew Poh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 6,250 and left with 245,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNGR now has a Market Capitalization of 157.00M and an Enterprise Value of 151.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0515, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1996.

Shares Statistics:

FNGR traded an average of 398.47K shares per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.89M. Insiders hold about 52.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 316.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 299.3k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.