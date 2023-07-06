FLYW (Flywire Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed the day trading at $29.63 down -4.14% from the previous closing price of $30.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099523 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLYW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Harris Matthew C sold 242,386 shares for $31.16 per share. The transaction valued at 7,552,737 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Massaro Michael sold 11,457 shares of FLYW for $358,199 on Jun 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,116,823 shares after completing the transaction at $31.26 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, King David R., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 47,804 shares for $32.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,554,897 and left with 328,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -186.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $32.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLYW traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLYW traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 109.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

