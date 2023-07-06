Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547453 shares were traded. FRZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRZA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.10 and its Current Ratio is at 47.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Schuyler Kevin bought 5,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,710 led to the insider holds 9,332 shares of the business.

Schuyler Kevin bought 4,332 shares of FRZA for $5,198 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 4,332 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kull Marcia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,605 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,518 and bolstered with 4,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRZA now has a Market Capitalization of 23.52M and an Enterprise Value of 13.06M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRZA has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5328.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRZA traded on average about 2.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 400.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRZA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 140.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 31.38k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.