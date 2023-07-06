Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) closed at $39.18 down -3.88% from its previous closing price of $40.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13609405 shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $34.90 per share. The transaction valued at 139,597 led to the insider holds 17,800 shares of the business.

Mikes Ellie L. sold 11,678 shares of FCX for $504,117 on Mar 01. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 32,333 shares after completing the transaction at $43.17 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Currault Douglas N. II, who serves as the Senior VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $40.25 each. As a result, the insider received 3,018,832 and left with 136,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCX now has a Market Capitalization of 57.33B and an Enterprise Value of 60.11B. As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCX has traded an average of 12.45M shares per day and 11.37M over the past ten days. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.16M with a Short Ratio of 19.16M, compared to 21.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FCX is 0.30, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 33.30% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.03B to a low estimate of $5.35B. As of the current estimate, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.76B, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.88B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.78B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.59B and the low estimate is $21.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.