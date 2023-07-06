G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed at $19.29 in the last session, down -3.26% from day before closing price of $19.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519139 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GIII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Aaron Sammy sold 208,943 shares for $19.75 per share. The transaction valued at 4,126,624 led to the insider holds 200,143 shares of the business.

POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 9,304 shares of GIII for $180,498 on Jun 27. The Director now owns 41,974 shares after completing the transaction at $19.40 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, POMERANTZ LAURA H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,250 shares for $15.53 each. As a result, the insider received 50,472 and left with 44,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIII now has a Market Capitalization of 878.13M and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $25.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GIII traded on average about 529.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 525.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 13.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $589.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $597M to a low estimate of $571.5M. As of the current estimate, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $605.24M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.