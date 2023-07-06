GameStop Corp. (GME) Records -4.05% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was $23.90 for the day, down -4.05% from the previous closing price of $24.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2259641 shares were traded. GME stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 08, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $6.20 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Cohen Ryan bought 443,842 shares for $22.53 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,392 led to the insider holds 36,847,842 shares of the business.

Attal Alain bought 10,000 shares of GME for $224,000 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 538,692 shares after completing the transaction at $22.40 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Cheng Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $22.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,900 and bolstered with 42,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GME now has a Market Capitalization of 7.39B and an Enterprise Value of 6.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GME has reached a high of $47.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.56.

Shares Statistics:

GME traded an average of 3.88M shares per day over the past three months and 2.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 304.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.95M. Insiders hold about 15.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GME as of Jun 14, 2023 were 55.16M with a Short Ratio of 55.16M, compared to 57.32M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.10% and a Short% of Float of 20.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, GameStop Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.93B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.