Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) closed at $4.11 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635681 shares were traded. GATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GATO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GATO now has a Market Capitalization of 261.43M and an Enterprise Value of 257.32M. As of this moment, Gatos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GATO has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4862.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GATO traded on average about 442.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 466k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.51M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GATO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 708.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 822.34k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175M and the low estimate is $164M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.