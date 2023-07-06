Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $5.81 During Trading Session

After finishing at $6.17 in the prior trading day, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) closed at $5.81, down -5.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1587398 shares were traded. GENI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GENI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on May 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GENI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has reached a high of $6.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.37M. Insiders hold about 44.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GENI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $80.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.1M to a low estimate of $79.61M. As of the current estimate, Genius Sports Limited’s year-ago sales were $71.12M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.32M, an increase of 26.30% over than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GENI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $401.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $341.03M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $471.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480.1M and the low estimate is $447.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.