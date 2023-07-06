Geron Corporation (GERN) Records 2.58 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.3100 High

After finishing at $3.18 in the prior trading day, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) closed at $3.17, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2581442 shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GERN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when LAWLIS V BRYAN sold 35,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Molineaux Susan sold 35,000 shares of GERN for $86,800 on May 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, SCARLETT JOHN A, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 446,668 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,340,004 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GERN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3257.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65k whereas that against EBITDA is -9.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6347.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 544.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.44M with a Short Ratio of 28.44M, compared to 23.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $596k, down -69.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $199.07M and the low estimate is $40.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57,127.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.