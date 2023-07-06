Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Stock Price Peaks at $0.8000 During Trading

The closing price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) was $0.77 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607948 shares were traded. HARP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7265.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HARP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when HUNT RONALD bought 10,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HARP now has a Market Capitalization of 26.69M and an Enterprise Value of -19.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 38.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HARP has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7009, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8062.

Shares Statistics:

HARP traded an average of 193.21K shares per day over the past three months and 266.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HARP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 428.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 417.71k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.41 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HARP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.91M, down -28.10% from the average estimate.