HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at $26.37 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $26.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483266 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when St. Ledger Susan sold 5,694 shares for $26.45 per share. The transaction valued at 150,606 led to the insider holds 40,694 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 12,376 shares of HCP for $331,227 on Jun 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 27,097 shares after completing the transaction at $26.76 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Welihinda Navam, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,275 shares for $26.77 each. As a result, the insider received 141,209 and left with 62,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $44.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCP traded on average about 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.09M, compared to 5.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $137.8M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.86M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $567.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.89M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.21M and the low estimate is $656M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.