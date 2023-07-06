HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) was $2.73 for the day, up 10.53% from the previous closing price of $2.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055721 shares were traded. BEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 61.64M and an Enterprise Value of 66.27M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAT has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3377, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3342.

Shares Statistics:

BEAT traded an average of 480.47K shares per day over the past three months and 168.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.86M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 128.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 89.35k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100k and the low estimate is $100k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.