High and low EPS estimates for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)’s current quarter

The price of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) closed at $77.12 in the last session, down -0.22% from day before closing price of $77.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2481857 shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when OShaughnessy Robert sold 115,102 shares for $66.90 per share. The transaction valued at 7,700,094 led to the insider holds 177,564 shares of the business.

ANDERSON BRIAN P sold 15,000 shares of PHM for $1,004,235 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 55,886 shares after completing the transaction at $66.95 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, MARSHALL RYAN, who serves as the Chief Exec Officer, President of the company, sold 98,000 shares for $65.27 each. As a result, the insider received 6,396,852 and left with 645,574 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHM now has a Market Capitalization of 17.34B and an Enterprise Value of 18.43B. As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $79.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHM traded on average about 2.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 225.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.50M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.12M, compared to 9.17M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PHM is 0.64, which was 0.61 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 5.50% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.76 and $8.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.38. EPS for the following year is $9.14, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.88 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.45B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.93B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B, a decrease of -12.20% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.23B, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.22B and the low estimate is $12.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.