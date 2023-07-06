High and low EPS estimates for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR)’s current quarter

The price of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) closed at $27.00 in the last session, down -4.46% from day before closing price of $28.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780464 shares were traded. SNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Hellfeld Samuel R sold 1,051 shares for $39.10 per share. The transaction valued at 41,099 led to the insider holds 15,061 shares of the business.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J sold 6,107 shares of SNBR for $226,005 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 34,966 shares after completing the transaction at $37.01 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, HOWARD JULIE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 170,982 and bolstered with 13,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNBR now has a Market Capitalization of 605.18M and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. As of this moment, Sleep’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNBR has reached a high of $50.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNBR traded on average about 602.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.96M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.26% stake in the company. Shares short for SNBR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 3.07M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.56% and a Short% of Float of 16.74%.

Earnings Estimates

