I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY).

As of close of business last night, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.06, down -5.47% from its previous closing price of $11.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2806972 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Quinlan Paul T sold 5,000 shares for $10.05 per share. The transaction valued at 50,250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

McWherter Charles sold 21,749 shares of CBAY for $177,383 on Jun 20. The President of R&D now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.16 per share. On May 18, another insider, McWherter Charles, who serves as the President of R&D of the company, sold 21,749 shares for $9.08 each. As a result, the insider received 197,387 and left with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 926.57M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $11.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBAY traded 1.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.80M, compared to 10.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.05% and a Short% of Float of 11.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.71.